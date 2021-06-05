Advertisement
One person dies in afternoon collision in Barrie
Published Saturday, June 5, 2021 7:12PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died following a collision in Barrie Saturday afternoon.
According to police, a motorcycle and car collided near the intersection of Yonge Street and Lockhart Drive shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased.
Lockhart Road is closed between Yonge Street and Findbury Street as police continue their investigation.
