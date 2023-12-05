BARRIE
    • One person arrested after fire at Alliston high school

    Police arrested an individual accused of starting a fire at an Alliston high school over the weekend.

    Fire crews were called to Banting Memorial High School around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for a fire that broke out in a staff workroom on the first floor.

    In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said crews quickly extinguished the fire and began ventilating the building.

    Firefighters rescued a semi-conscious man who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    Officials say the individual is unknown to the school and was arrested in connection with the incident.

    A restoration contractor and school board operations staff cleaned up throughout the weekend following the fire.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

