One man transported to hospital after assault in Barrie Friday
Barrie police say one man was injured in an assault in the city's northeast end late Friday night.
According to police, the incident happened on Hickling Trail just west of Maitland Drive shortly before midnight on Friday. Police say a man was transported to hospital with a broken jaw.
Police say approximately 5 to 10 suspects were involved in the assault. They may have left the area on a walkway toward Maitland Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at bcarleton@barriepolice.ca.
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.
Sri Lankan president to resign Wednesday, parliament speaker says
The speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign as of Wednesday. The announcement came hours after protesters stormed the president's official residence to vent their anger over the country's severe economic crisis.
Atlantic
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
Montreal
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
Ottawa
One person dead in overnight crash at Highway 417-174 split
Ottawa police say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight at the Highway 417-174 split.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in South Stormont.
Toronto
Police name man stabbed to death outside lounge party in North York
Homicide detectives have named a Richmond Hill man who was stabbed to death in a North York parking lot early on Friday morning.
Rogers says service is back for most customers after outage
Interac says its services are fully available again after debit transactions were halted by a widespread Rogers network outage impacting mobile and network services across much of Canada.
Majority worries a fall COVID-19 wave could bring back restrictions: poll
More than half of Canadians are worried a fall wave of COVID-19 will prompt the return of significant restrictions to public life such as mask mandates, social distancing and reduced gathering sizes, a new Nanos poll suggests.
Kitchener
Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting Waterloo region
A look at what's been impacted locally, from hospitals to cafes.
Six southwestern Ont. towns to see temporary emergency department closures next week
Staffing shortages are forcing temporary emergency department closures in six small southwestern Ontario towns next week as hospitals across the province grapple with high vacancy rates.
London
Grey-Bruce Health Unit reports first confirmed case of monkeypox
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the area on Saturday, but stresses the community risk remains “very low.”
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in BC
Someone in British Columbia is waking up $30.8 million richer.
Northern Ontario
Gravenhurst cyclist facing drug charges following traffic stop
A 28-year-old cyclist from Gravenhurst has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Saturday.
-
Sudbury-area man attacked at home following 'traffic-related' incident
Police in Sudbury are searching for a senior riding on an ATV who lunged at an Azilda man earlier this week after he answered the door.
Windsor
Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center at the University of Windsor Saturday morning to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice.”
Leamington house fire under investigation
Leamington area OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) office are investigating a Friday night house fire.
Calgary
Massive Stampede breakfast returns at Calgary's Chinook Centre
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
'Greatly missed': Family of Falconridge shooting victim seeks support
After a 27-year-old Calgary man was gunned down in an incident earlier this week, his family is looking to the public to help them lay him to rest.
Environment Canada investigating Sundre, Alta. tornado as cleanup continues
Thursday's tornado south east of Sundre, Alta. left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees, but no injuries.
Saskatoon
Multiple tornados confirmed in Saskatchewan after active weather filled Friday
Environment Canada confirmed to CTV News that four tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Friday.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
Residents of Langham, Sask. were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.
-
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon area
A tornado watch was issued for the Saskatoon area Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
Vancouver
Provincial government shakes up BC Housing board after external review
The B.C. government announced a significant shake-up of the board of commissioners for BC Housing Friday evening.
Police in northern B.C. seize baby deer during traffic stop
Mounties in northern B.C. recently made an unusual seizure during a traffic stop.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.