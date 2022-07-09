One man transported to hospital after assault in Barrie Friday

Barrie police say one man was injured in an assault in the city's northeast end late Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened on Hickling Trail just west of Maitland Drive shortly before midnight on Friday. Police say a man was transported to hospital with a broken jaw.

Police say approximately 5 to 10 suspects were involved in the assault. They may have left the area on a walkway toward Maitland Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at bcarleton@barriepolice.ca.