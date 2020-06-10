BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is dead following a collision between an SUV and sedan on Wednesday evening.

Simcoe County Paramedics say they were called to the area of Mapleview Drive East between Bayview and Welham Road around 7:45 p.m.

Police say a sedan travelling eastbound tried to pass another vehicle and appears to have lost control, crashing into a westbound SUV.

The driver, a 56-year-old Innisfil man, was killed in the collision.

The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There was heavy rain in the area at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly incident and encourage any witnesses to come forward.