One confirmed dead in Tottenham Road fire

    One person was confirmed to have died in a fire Friday morning just south of the community of Tottenham.

    New Tecumseth fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on Tottenham Road around 10:05 a.m. They arrived at a blaze in what was described as the 'secondary unit' of a property that was renovated into a dwelling unit.

    "The fire was contained to the building and the room of origin," stated New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon. "Extinguishment was fairly quick."

    But Heydon also confirmed that the individual who was in the structure at the time of the fire was declared deceased upon being assessed by paramedics.

    Heydon adds that the investigation will continue in partnership with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Nottawasaga OPP. 

