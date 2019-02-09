

CTV Barrie





Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a large fire at a vacant building in Downtown Bradford early Saturday morning.



Fire Officials say the fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. at a vacant duplex on Holland Street East.



Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire Chief Kevin Gallant says upon arrival, firefighters had to take a defensive attack in order to get the flames under control.



“When the first crew got here, they had a working structure fire with flames visible from the roof as well as the second floor,” said Gallant.



Holland Street was closed between the Four Corners and Colborne Street to allow firefighters to extinguish hot spots.



According to Fire Officials, no one was injured as a result of the fire.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.