Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at the Bradford Greenhouse Garden Gallery in Bradford.

Crews were called to the greenhouse around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday after an employee noticed flames coming from a shade curtain.

Firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

The owners tell CTV News the greenhouse contained about 14,000 plants but say that’s less than two percent of their business.