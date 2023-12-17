BARRIE
Barrie

    • Officer assaulted during impaired driving investigation

    An officer holds a breathalyzer device in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck) An officer holds a breathalyzer device in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

    A man is facing multiple charges after an Orillia officer was assaulted during an impaired driving investigation.

    Police responded to reports of a vehicle causing property damage on Champlain Street in Orillia at around 10:25 p.m. Saturday.

    Police say the suspect vehicle returned to the scene while investigators spoke with witnesses.

    According to the OPP, an officer demanded the driver take a breathalyzer, but while conducting the test, the officer was assaulted by the driver.

    Police say the driver left the area in their vehicle, which officers soon located.

    Police say the driver left the scene on foot but was later found and arrested.

    A 31-year-old Orillia man now faces numerous charges, including impaired operation and assaulting a Peace Officer.

