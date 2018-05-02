The faculty strike at York University has reached its 58th day, leaving the careers of hundreds of nursing students in limbo.

“We're still waiting for the strike to be over for our credits to be sent,” says Danielle Quenville. “Even though we're technically done, we can't really move forward with our careers.”

York's nursing department recently reduced the placement hours required for students to graduate because of the strike.

“It really does compromise our learning and I’m a little worried now about how employers will see us as York University graduates.”

Rose Steele has been a professor at York for 18 years, and through four strikes. She's witnessed the damage they've done to students and staff.

Steele is part of a group of faculty members called “Concerned Profs.” The group's online petition has collected nearly 200 signatures in six days.

“What I would like people to think about is the impact that this has on students. It's so important we find a way moving forward that we never have a strike again at York,” she says.

Movements like theirs are now drawing the ire of fellow union members, who have called them “reactionary hooligans” and “employer-sympathizers.”

Steele says nobody is winning and it's hurting the school's reputation.

“We cannot attract good students; we cannot attract good faculty if we are known as the school that is always going on strike every three years. I feel terrible for students as do many, if not most, of my colleagues,” she says.

CUPE membership is holding a meeting on Thursday night, where it's very conceivable they'll be asking members how they want to proceed with a vote.