Nominations are now open to fill Barrie's vacant Ward 3 seat.

The city approved a by-election at Monday evening's general committee meeting to find a replacement for Doug Shipley who resigned as Ward 3 Councillor. Shipley was elected MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the Oct. 21 federal election.

The by-election will mark the first time online voting will take place in the City of Barrie.

Nominations will be accepted now until Jan. 10.

The by-election will be held on Feb. 24 and is estimated to cost more than $50,000.