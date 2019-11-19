At General Committee Monday night, Barrie city councillors voted in favour of holding a by-election to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat.

The seat was previously held by Doug Shipley, a three-term city councillor who became the Conservative MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in October’s federal election.

The vote happened quickly, and with no discussion, but does still require a second vote of approval at City Council next Monday. If approved, the by-election would likely take place in early 2020.

The other option is to appoint someone to the seat, but Mayor Jeff Lehman says that is unlikely.

“We are very early in the term of Council. It would be highly unusual to do anything other than a by-election,” Lehman said on Monday.

If the by-election takes place, it would also be the first time the city of Barrie introduces online voting. City staff is recommending the introduction of an online-voting pilot project.

“It is a great way for us to potentially encourage turnout, which is always a challenge in by-elections,” says Lehman.

“Having the online option could be a really great alternative for people who might face a barrier to going out and voting in the middle of February, or who might just otherwise choose not to do so.”

The vote in favour of the by-election was unanimous, but must be ratified at City Council next Monday.

The by-election is estimated to cost more than $50,000.