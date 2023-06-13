No open burning permitted in Muskoka despite recent rainfall

Despite the recent rainfall, a total fire ban remains in effect in Muskoka, with the fire danger rating set to extreme.

The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs noted on Tuesday the restricted fire zone is under the authority of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, adding, "It's at their sole discretion whether to implement or rescind these types of restrictions."

The fire ban means open-air fires are not allowed, including for cooking and warmth. Fireworks are also strictly prohibited.

Officials urge residents to avoid using grinding tools or disposing of cigarette and cannabis butts outdoors.

Residents can find complete information on burning by contacting the local municipality office.

Bracebridge 705-645-8258

Georgian Bay 705-538-2337

Gravenhurst 705-687-3414

Huntsville 705-789-5201

Lake of Bays 705-635-2272

Muskoka Lakes 705-765-3156

The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating is a system that measures the risk of fires in the region.

It uses a method called the Fire Weather Index, which considers factors like humidity, temperature, rainfall, wind direction, wind speed, and the type of trees and vegetation in the area.

By combining all these factors, the system determines how likely a fire will start and spread in the forest.

The final rating is determined through discussions with local fire chiefs and the Ministry of Natural Resources.