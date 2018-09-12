

Police say a school bus was struck on the side by a pick-up truck in Alliston Wednesday morning.

No students were on the bus and no one was injured.

It happened around 9:45 am on Tottenham Road at Douglas Drive.

Police say the bus was northbound when a black pick-up truck, also going northbound struck the left side.

Both vehicles stopped and the drivers spoke with each other but then the driver of the pick-up left before police arrived.

Police are looking for a black pick-up truck likely with damage on the right side and a woman in her mid-fifties with black shoulder length hair who was driving.

There was slight damage to the left side of the bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottawasaga OPP.