No injuries in fail to remain school bus crash
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:34PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:33PM EDT
Police say a school bus was struck on the side by a pick-up truck in Alliston Wednesday morning.
No students were on the bus and no one was injured.
It happened around 9:45 am on Tottenham Road at Douglas Drive.
Police say the bus was northbound when a black pick-up truck, also going northbound struck the left side.
Both vehicles stopped and the drivers spoke with each other but then the driver of the pick-up left before police arrived.
Police are looking for a black pick-up truck likely with damage on the right side and a woman in her mid-fifties with black shoulder length hair who was driving.
There was slight damage to the left side of the bus.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nottawasaga OPP.