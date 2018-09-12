

CTV Barrie





A school bus driver has been charged with careless driving after a three vehicle crash in Essa Township Wednesday morning.



It happened on County Road 56, at the 5th Sideroad of Essa Township north east of Alliston around 8:20 am.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police say the bus was southbound with one passenger on board when it turned left and was hit by a northbound pick-up truck.

The pick-up then collided with another vehicle.

There was light fog at the time of the crash.