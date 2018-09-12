Three students remain in hospital with serious injuries, after a crash involving a school bus in Innisfil on Wednesday.

The driver of the bus, a 73-year-old Barrie man, has been charged with disobeying a stop sign. He’s due to appear in court in November.

The collision between the school bus and a pick-up truck happened at 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of 4th Line and 5th Sideroad in Innisfil.

All 14 students on board the bus were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, while three were treated for serious injuries.

One student had to be airlifted by ORNGE to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“We were inside the house, heard a bang and after that sort of a rumble,” says Basil Taylor who lives near the crash scene.

Police say the collision occurred in foggy weather and officers found the school bus on its side when they arrived.

The students were on their way to Nantyr Shores Secondary School at the time of the crash.

“A crisis team came into the school shortly after 10:00 a.m. to support students. There was also a social worker on site to support as well,” said Dean Maltby with the Simcoe County District School Board.

The road was closed for most of the day while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.

With files from The Canadian Press