No injuries after fire in Clearview Township

As the country faces hazy conditions due to out-of-control forest fires from coast to coast to coast, emergency crews in Simcoe County were kept busy with a fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters from Clearview Township were called to a property on County Road 124 shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The fire chief said nobody was home at the time, so no injuries were reported.

Crews spent several hours battling the fire to get it under control.

Firefighters did not point to a cause of the incident.