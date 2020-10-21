BARRIE, ONT. -- The Town of New Tecumseth has temporarily banned visitors from the province's hot spots from using its recreational facilities.

Mayor Rick Milne said Wednesday that people coming from York Region, Toronto, and Peel Region would not be able to use town facilities.

"We're not allowing any outside, just outside of the area, like Newmarket or Caledon, because they're closed down," Milne said.

Council held a ZOOM meeting on Monday, where New Tecumseth CAO Blaine Parkin proposed implementing the ban.

Parkin said restricting out-of-towners whose regions were rolled back into Stage 2 would protect the town's residents' safety.

"We like to see as many people as possible use our facilities, but we can to ensure that our residents can use our facilities and our programs safely," Parkin said.

"Our concern was that somebody from Newmarket wanted to come up and work out in our recreation centre and we can't allow that.

That's why we said you have to be a resident to come to the Town of New Tecumseth," Milne said.

York Region, Peel Region, Toronto and Ottawa were reverted back to Stage 2 restrictions by the province because of mounting COVID-19 cases in those regions.