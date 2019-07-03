

CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie’s new smoking by-law now includes cannabis, vaping and e-cigarettes.

The by-law came into effect on June 17th and has since been amended to include new restrictions on where smokers can light up.

The by-law prohibits smoking of any kind within a 20-metre radius of recreation centres and arenas, which are now completely smoke-free, and on all city-owned or operated properties such as sports fields, splash pads, and playgrounds. Smoking is also not allowed within nine metres of an outdoor food service patio.

The city says new signage will be posted at parks and facilities to alert people of the new restrictions, and enforcement staff will be out and about to help educate the public.

For information on the new smoking by-law, click here.