New Simcoe County warden named

Massive U.S. storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

A massive storm blowing across the United States Tuesday spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw much of the central U.S. bracing for blizzard-like conditions.

  • $1-million fire near Strathroy

    Damage is estimated at $1-million after a home, southwest of Strathroy, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. The blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. broke out around 9:30 a.m.

    Fire crews respond to a blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. in Glencoe, Ont. on Dec. 13, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Wintry mix on the way, strong winds expected

    A massive weather system will move into the region on Thursday and a messy mix of winter weather is expected, with a risk of freezing rain for the morning commute and then transitioning into rainfall throughout the afternoon.

  • All traces of Paul Haggis’ name being stripped from city park

    Oscar winner Paul Haggis has been stripped of a hometown honour bestowed on him back in 2011. On Tuesday, city council unanimously supported a motion by Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, Mayor Josh Morgan, and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis to rename Paul Haggis Park on Bateman Trail.

