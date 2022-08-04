New schools set to open in Simcoe County

With a growing number of people moving into the region, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) has several new projects underway to help accommodate the demand.

This fall, two new elementary schools are set to open in Bradford. Harvest Hills is expected to be ready for the first day of school, and Marshview will follow closer to the end of the year.

“Marshview was on a tighter construction timeline than we had for Harvest Hills, so it’s just a matter of how the project progressed,” said Corey Van Nispen, SCDSB superintendent of business and facility services.

“Everybody is always excited when you’ve got a new school that’s being built and opening in their community.”

The need for new schools reflects growth in the Bradford community, which has exploded in population over the last decade.

“The growth has been overwhelming in that area as the town has seen for a number of years. So this is just a reflection of us catching up with that growth,” said Van Nispen.

The school board has also secured funding for new schools in Orillia, Oro-Medonte and Wasaga Beach, all in different stages of the panning process.

Meanwhile, this summer, the SCDSB has $25 million worth of renewal projects.

“Replacement of roofs, replacement of H-vac systems. Renovating and painting classrooms and workspaces. So it’s all those various components that make up a school. It’s the ongoing maintenance and replacement of them,” said Van Nispen.

With Bradford’s Marshview school not expected to open until November, students slated to enroll there will begin the year at two nearby schools until the new one opens.