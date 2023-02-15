New PSW program prepares students for full-time employment upon graduation

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) is taking steps to fill the gap in the shortage of Personal Support Workers (PSW) across the region with the addition of a PSW program.

The board says students who complete the program will be qualified PSWs ready for full-time employment upon graduation.

SMCDSB notes program is ideal for Grade 11 or 12 students interested in Health and Wellness and recent graduates or students under 21 who have not yet received their Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

A $50 fee is refundable after the successful completion of the program.

Students will receive PSW scrubs, proper footwear, PSW textbooks and workbooks, a cooperative education lab book, and a financial stipend to support their placement.

In addition, students will receive a bursary of up to $4,500 upon completing the PSW program.

Students will also earn PSW certifications, including CPR/emergency first aid, AED, GPA Alzheimer's, elder abuse in-service, and acquired brain injury in-service/certification.

Courses are offered online at night and during the summer.

Complete information and registration for the program are available here.