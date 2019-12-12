BARRIE -- Barrie residents packed into the rotunda at City Hall on Wednesday night to hear plans for a potential new high-rise building located in the downtown area.

A team of developers is pitching the idea of development by the waterfront at Bradford and Checkley streets.

The concept includes four buildings with close to 2,000 residential units. The structure could have 22 to 42 floors and may include commercial space and a hotel.

An official application hasn't been submitted yet, the meeting on Wednesday night was about getting community feedback.

Barrie Councillor Keenan Aylwin believes it's a good proposal for the city. "There are very few details at this point, but I think it could be a huge help for our downtown... to have more people living there, supporting the businesses, walking the streets, and making for safer streets."

Developers need to put together an official application, which will include elements like traffic studies and environmental assessments before it will be evaluated by the city.