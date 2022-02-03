New elementary school to be built in Innisfil, plus school expansion

The Ontario government announced funding for a new elementary school to be built in Innisfil and an expansion for an existing school to keep up with a growing population.

"Innisfil itself will double in population over the next 30 years," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The Simcoe County District School Board estimates that the projected growth would include roughly 160 new students per year.

The province allocated more than $13 million to the project.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) said the provincial funding would accommodate 493 students, with four Kindergarten classrooms, 16 regular classrooms and one to support special education needs. There is also funding for three child care rooms.

The SMCDSB said the new facility would alleviate pressure at Holy Cross and Francis of Assisi, which both use several portable classrooms.

"Holy Cross is a difficult site to add portables to, just because of some of their contour, so it will be nice to be able to give them back their area for play," said Allen Morrison, SMCDSB.

Meanwhile, a $7.2 million expansion at Killarney Beach Public School will allow for an additional 184 students and a much-needed new gymnasium.

The board anticipates the new school located in southeast Innisfil, near Lefroy, to be ready to welcome students in the fall of 2023.