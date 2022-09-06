New Bradford school officially opens to students

Harvest Hills Public School officially opened its doors on Tuesday to welcome students to the new Bradford school.

"It's a new community. It's where we are going to be making connections and get to know each other, a new family," said Early Childhood Educator Jillian Williams.

The new build is expected to alleviate the pressures of a growing community.

"Bradford is one of the growth areas in Simcoe County, and it is noticeable with the size of the schools. I was previously the principal at Fieldcrest, and we were 1,000, and it's lovely to have a school that's about 500," said principal Scott Young.

Harvest Hills is one of two public schools in the county this year, with Marshview set to open in the coming months.

Catholic school students will return to the classroom on Wednesday.