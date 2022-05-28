New Barrie autism centre opens its doors

A new autism centre in Barrie held its grand opening on Saturday.

Inclusive Milestones Child Development Centre is a one-stop-shop for parents of children with autism.

Meagan McLeod, co-owner of the centre, says that this organization was started last year after seeing that there were little options for families.

"When I moved here a year ago, I really noticed that drastic difference coming from the GTA," McLeod says. "In every corner, you can find a support service there, and you come up here, and you are very narrowed in on your options," she adds.

The organization offers a variety of clinical, recreational and educational services. Summer and fall camps are also available.

"You can come to us, you can drop off for an hour, for a couple of hours, and you get to go home and be fun mom and dad," McLeod says. "We do it all here for you, so you have that opportunity to actually be mom and dad to your kids."

Those who are looking to register their child can call (705) 503 9131 or email info@inclusivemilestones.ca.