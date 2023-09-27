Mystery surrounds Bracebridge man's disappearance as OPP search hits day 4

The circumstances surrounding a Bracebridge man's disappearance over the weekend remain a mystery as police continue to search for any sign of him.

Police say 37-year-old Kirk Dillon went out Saturday night for a walk along Woodchester Avenue and didn't return.

Dillon's family remains desperate to have him home as the search hits day four.

"Please come home. Just come home," said his sister, Krystle Dillon.

"We're not going to give up this search," his mother, Kathie Dillon said.

Kirk Dillon’s sister Krystle, brother-in-law Matt Read and mother Kathie search for the missing man on a boat at Bert Minett Boat Launch in Bracebridge, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 27, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

The OPP has deployed significant resources to find the man, including the Aviation team, K9 unit, ATVs, and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

On Wednesday, police focused their search in and around River Road and Cedar Lane.

Kirk is six feet tall with an athletic build. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, camouflage hat, khaki shorts and DC running shoes. Police are searching for Kirk, 37, of Bracebridge, Ont., who hasn't been seen since Sat., Sept. 23, 2023. (Supplied)

Dillon's loved ones said he had struggled with his mental health and went out Saturday night to clear his head.

That was the last time they said they heard from him.

"Please check your backyard, your ravines. It's Bracebridge. Go ATVing, go on your boat, check your fish finders. We're not giving up on him. We're going to get you home. We miss you. We need you back," said Dillon's brother-in-law, Matt Read.

Police ask homeowners in the areas of Manitoba Street, Cedar Lane, River Road and Wilson's Falls to review their security footage for anyone on foot Saturday evening between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about Kirk's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call 911.