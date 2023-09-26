Barrie

    • Massive police search underway for missing man in Bracebridge

    The OPP Aviation team FILE IMAGE (OPP_CR/Twitter) The OPP Aviation team FILE IMAGE (OPP_CR/Twitter)

    Provincial police are conducting a massive search in Bracebridge for a man who went for a late night walk over the weekend and never returned.

    According to OPP, Kirk (no last name was provided) was reported missing by his concerned family, who said he was last seen in the area of Woodchester Avenue in Bracebridge around 9 p.m. Saturday.

    On Tuesday, several OPP members, including the K9 unit, OPP Aviation team, and officers on ATVs, searched on the ground and in the sky for the 37-year-old man.

    Kirk is described as six feet tall with an athletic build, short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a camouflage sweater, camouflage hat, khaki shorts and DC running shoes.

    Police are searching for Kirk, 37, of Bracebridge, Ont., who hasn't been seen since Sat., Sept. 23, 2023. (Supplied)

    Police ask residents in the area of Manitoba Street, Cedar Lane, River Road and Wilson's Falls to review security footage for anyone on foot Saturday evening between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

    They encourage anyone with information on Kirk's whereabouts to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

