BRADFORD, ONT. -- Fernando Francisco's wife, Angel, is in the hospital in ICU, clinging to life after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Bradford Monday afternoon.

He says the couple were out when the blaze started, but when they arrived home, Angel went in after their animals.

"She instinctively ran into the apartment to find our other pets," Francisco says. "Although I tried to grab for her arm, I couldn't find her."

As she ran into the apartment, one of the couple's three dogs ran past her.

Francisco says Angel opened the balcony door when she couldn't find their pets, causing the smoke and flames to spread.

The fire torched spare tires and bikes stored on balconies.

With Angel trapped, her husband called 911.

"I ran to the back of the building because I saw she was stuck on the balcony," he says as his voice trembles. "I was screaming for her, but I couldn't get a response. I thought she had died."

Thick black smoke and flames shot out of the building, trapping multiple people on balconies and forcing others to seek shelter wherever they could.

Angel managed to jump to a neighbouring balcony and was rescued by firefighters and rushed to the hospital. She is one of four people listed in critical condition, with smoke inhalation and burns to her body.

Francisco says since the ordeal, rumours are swirling that Angel is responsible for the fire that displaced more than 100 residents and sent 10 others to the hospital.

"My wife did not do anything," he says. "Now she's in hospital, in ICU, fighting for her life, and I've got all these people out here bad-mouthing her name. They should be saying a prayer for her."

(Angel Francisco is listed in critical condition in a Newmarket, Ont. hospital in the Intensive Care Unit following a fire on Mon. March 22, 2021)

Firefighters found the couple's two other dogs together inside the apartment. Neither survived.

Meanwhile, the building remains unsafe for anyone to enter. A structural engineer inspected the Holland Street West tower and laid out a detailed plan for shoring up the structure between the hardest hit fifth and sixth floors.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's (OFM) office is expected to start its probe Thursday once the engineer clears investigators to enter the building.

"We have assembled a very experienced team that over the next few days are going to do a painstaking examination of the unit where the fire began and look at the circumstances surrounding the fire," said Larry Brassard, OFM operations manager. "This was a very serious fire resulting in some serious injuries, so we are going to do everything we can to make sure this investigation is thorough and complete."

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and local organizations, including the Red Cross, are offering support, including clothing, food and accommodations for uprooted residents. To seek assistance, please contact the town at 905-755-5366 ext. 0.

Donations have poured in. The Nottawasaga Inn will provide a clothing rack for those displaced starting at noon on Thursday.

Additionally, the Out of the Cold Cafe set up a GoFundMe campaign for financial donations.