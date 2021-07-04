BARRIE, ONT. -- A family camping trip in Muskoka this weekend ended in tragedy.

The family of 18-year-old Noel Caoile Jr. says the Mississauga, Ont. teenager drowned while swimming in the Muskoka River on Saturday evening.

"We called for help because my brother was yelling, help help I can't breathe, I can't breathe," said his brother Neil.

The family told CTV News that Noel Jr. began struggling in the water and yelling for help shortly after 6 p.m. That's when Neil, who was near the dock and said he's not an experienced swimmer, urged anyone nearby to save his brother.

"There was this one guy who tried to do canoeing," said Neil. "I don't know where my brother went. He just went down."

Due to the murky water, Neil says Noel was not visible beneath the surface but wonders why no one tried to dive down to save him.

"If that guy only dove, he'd save [him] for sure, 100 per cent," said Neil, holding back his emotion.

According to the OPP, officers responded to reports of a swimmer in distress on the south branch of the Muskoka River off of Golden Beach Road at around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Both police and other crews began their search for the 18-year-old, said police.

"They were not able to locate the male party's remains as darkness fell, but they recovered this morning, and we recovered the remains of the 18-year-old," said Const. Adrian Woods of the OPP marine unit.

Police said the recovery happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

OPP would not confirm that this recovery was Noel Caoile Jr., even though the age, time, and incident description from police and the family both match.

"My son didn't make it back," said Noel Caoile Sr. On Sunday.

It is just the latest in a tragic tale of events throughout the start of summer 2021. There have been deaths connected to drownings in Orillia, Port Sydney and Wasaga Beach so far.

"It's heartbreaking news," says Shannon Scully-Pratt, a swimming and water safety program representative with the Canadian Red Cross. "Every drowning that we hear about is heartbreaking, and no one ever suspects that they are going to be a drowning victim."

According to the Lifesaving Society, over 400 Canadians die in preventable water-related incidents every year. Scully-Pratt says one of the most important things is knowing the water that you are entering.

"My first suggestion is always to speak with the locals from the area. They know the waterways the best," says Scully-Pratt. "They understand when there's turnovers, when there's high winds, when there's drop-off points, if areas of water can be more dangerous than others and if things have changed over the winter season because you often have a lot of logs and underwater movement that take place that can be very dangerous, especially if you're diving or jumping into the water."

The Caoile family said they were staying at the Whispering Pines Campground at Santa's Village, which is across the street from where they said Noel was swimming.

CTV News reached out to Santa's Village about the incident and the dock's safety precautions, and it responded with a written statement.

"There was a ring buoy available at the dock. We have life jackets available for guest use upon request," said Jaime Watson of Santa's Village. "Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time."

The Caoile family said they wish there were more signs on the dock warning swimmers of the potential dangers of the river.

The family has created a GoFundMe in Noel Jr.'s name to help cover funeral expenses.