PORT SYDNEY, ONT. -- A popular tourist attraction near Huntsville, Ont. turned deadly over the weekend as three men were swept beneath the fast-moving current of the Port Sydney falls.

Resident Colin Vorster was sliding down the rapids Sunday when things took a turn for the worse.

"I literally felt like this whole thing happened in seconds," he said. "These three kids were just behind me. I think they must have shipped some water in the white water, and then when it kicked them out, all three of them panicked."

Vorster said he and his friends tried to help the three men who were struggling to swim. They managed to pull one from the water.

"We administered CPR for about 30 or 40 minutes, and then the emergency services came up," he recalled.

Despite their efforts, two men in their early 20s died. One passed away at the hospital. OPP divers found the other.

A third man, also in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital by paramedics and has since been released.

The rapids are a popular spot for sliding and tubing down the rocks, despite warning signs in the area of the dangerous conditions.

According to police, the three men, who were not locals, were not wearing life jackets, and recent rainfall only worsened the conditions.

"Even if you are a strong swimmer, even if you think you can manage these kinds of conditions, water is unforgiving and relentless," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.