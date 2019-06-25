

CTV Barrie





The docks at the Muskoka Wharf have been around for more than a decade and over time the weather has taken its toll on the structure. That’s why crews were inspecting the infrastructure on Tuesday.

The Town of Gravenhurst says the docks have received regular maintenance since they were installed in 2005.

Infrastructure condition monitoring is a critical component to ensure the useful life of assets are maintained and that future repair and replacement strategies are undertaken in a sustainable manner.

Approved by council as a 2019 Capital Program, town staff have retained the services of Tatham Engineering for the full assessment.

The Conditional Assessment Study involves the inspection and condition rating of all above water and below water components, including; docking surface, cleats, lighting, alignment, floats, anchors and chains.

Following the initial assessments, plans are made to make some repairs in time for the long weekend.