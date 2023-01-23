Muskoka to see construction of two new hospitals in coming years

Muskoka will have two new hospitals in the coming years to address the growing needs of its communities.

In April, the province announced funding to support Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's (MAHC) plans for a new hospital on the existing land in Huntsville and a new hospital at a new location in Bracebridge.

"The existing property at 75 Ann Street is too small, undersized for the future need to redevelop on that land, so we're looking to other options," said Allyson Snelling, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare communications officer.

Three potential spots have been brought to the table, including one property owned by Fowler Construction, the Muskoka Royale lands, and a space located on the south side of Highway 118 West.

The MAHC hosted several open houses to update residents on the process, discuss the potential locations and collect feedback.

The price tag for the two new hospitals is roughly $967 million.

The MAHC hopes construction will occur in five to 10 years.

Another virtual open house is set to take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. The three proposed locations aren't final, as there is still an opportunity for other sites to be suggested.