Muskoka's Trek for Tourette Syndrome raises $3,600
Muskoka's Trek for Tourette (Syndrome) event in Gravenhurst was a walk in the park, and the woods.
Treks were held in three communities across Canada this year, and more people participated in their own neighbourhoods across the country in the Trek Where You Live event.
Tourette Syndrome (TS) is often a misunderstood neuro-physical disorder, with motor and vocal tics and twitches. There is no cure. As many as 1 in 100 Canadians have Tourette Syndrome, which usually occurs with associated disorders such as ADHD, OCD, anxiety, executive dysfunction, and tactile defensiveness.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Muskoka's 16th annual walk had 35 participants who walked five kilometres in support of Tourette Canada, raising more than $3,600 for Tourette Canada in Gravenhurst Sunday.
Funds raised from the Trek go towards Tourette Canada's mission of education, research, and awareness about the disorder and to support the work of the Muskoka TS Resource Unit.
The Trek for Tourette started in 2009 to raise money and awareness for Tourette Canada. Since the first Trek, over $40,000 has been raised through the Muskoka Trek.
To find out more information about Tourette Syndrome, click here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel's Netanyahu says Rafah strike went tragically wrong and will be investigated
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday an air strike in the area of Rafah in southern Gaza that killed dozens of Palestinians was not intended to cause civilian casualties and would be investigated.
What Canadian grocery shoppers need to know about anticompetitive allegations
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
BREAKING Indigo Books & Music shareholders vote to approve privatization sale
Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company. Shareholders voted Monday in favour of a $2.50 per share offer from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., which have a 56 per cent stake in Indigo and are owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman.
Canada pledges visas for 5,000 Gaza residents related to Canadians
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Latest deadly weather in U.S. kills at least 20 as storms carve path of ruin across multiple states
Powerful storms killed at least 20 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
North Korea says its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed
A North Korean rocket carrying its second spy satellite exploded midair on Monday, state media reported, after its neighbours strongly rebuked its planned launch.
She developed a passion for genealogy while finding her roots. Now she helps others find their own
Lauren Robilliard always knew she was adopted. As the B.C. native grew older, she developed a passion for genealogy, tracing her roots and paving the way for a career to help others find their own.
'We're standing strong': Rally held outside Jewish school in Toronto hit with gunfire
Toronto’s Jewish community held a rally Monday morning outside of a Jewish girls’ school which was hit with gunfire over the weekend and said they won't be intimidated by acts of violence.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Cargill employees in Guelph on strike
Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 working at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph are officially on strike.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Truck driver heroes, Kitchener strip club misconduct, population growth
Two Purolator truck drivers being hailed as heroes, misconduct in a Kitchener strip club, and population growth for the Region of Waterloo round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Hundreds march in support of pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Waterloo
As pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Toronto plan to meet with administration, protestors at University of Waterloo joined together to voice their concerns.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO $4-million fire at Goderich Home Hardware
Damage is estimated at $4-million and the building is a total loss after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich. The blaze was spotted by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the store had closed.
-
'Felt like I was at the Bud': Knights players feeling fan support at Memorial Cup
London faces Moose Jaw in their second game of the Memorial Cup tournament, and a victory would catapult them directly into Friday’s semi-final.
-
Former Woodstock Mayor pleads 'not guilty' to sexual assault
At the start of his trial this morning at the London Courthouse, former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.
Windsor
-
Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.
-
Stolen motorcycle leads to $10,000 drug bust
A 43-year-old man is facing charges after a $10,000 drug bust in Wallaceburg.
-
Woman charged with assaulting roommate with baseball bat
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after a fight with her roommate.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
What Canadian grocery shoppers need to know about anticompetitive allegations
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
-
Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles
Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, according to his agent and CNN affiliate KABC.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Elliot Lake plans for the community's future
Elliot Lake’s plans to grow the city will be presented at a city council meeting on Monday evening.
-
Northern Ont. MPP looks to make Injured Workers Day official
There was a strong show of support in Greater Sudbury for an NDP-led bill calling on the province to officially recognize June 1 as Injured Workers Day in Ontario.
-
Sault Ste. Marie celebrates 25 years of gambling, $35M raised for the city
Last week marked a quarter century of gambling and gaming in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues tornado watch for Ottawa-Gatineau
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
-
Alstom hits the brakes on redesigning axles on Ottawa's LRT vehicles
Alstom is hitting the brakes on redesigning the wheel hub assembly on Ottawa's LRT vehicles, which was once billed as a "final fix" to a problem that has caused at least three shutdowns on the Confederation Line over the past three years.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN How bad will mosquitos get in Ottawa this year?
David Beresford, an associate professor at Trent University's department of biology, tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal conditions are ripe for mosquitos to have a summer feast.
Toronto
-
'We're standing strong': Rally held outside Jewish school in Toronto hit with gunfire
Toronto’s Jewish community held a rally Monday morning outside of a Jewish girls’ school which was hit with gunfire over the weekend and said they won't be intimidated by acts of violence.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
-
Youth killed in overnight shooting in Scarborough: police
A youth has died of his injuries after being shot overnight in the Oakridge area of Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch
The Greater Montreal area is under a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Judge approves UQAM's injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment
A judge has approved, in part, UQAM's request for a provisional injunction against the pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds.
-
Concordia University researcher uses AI to identify counterfeit coins
A researcher at Montreal's Concordia University and her team have developed an innovative technique for accurately identifying counterfeit coins using artificial intelligence (AI).
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
Crown prosecutors in New Brunswick vote for strike action if contract talks fail
Crown prosecutors in New Brunswick have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if their current round of contract talks break down.
Winnipeg
-
Prayer for salvation: 140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
-
Man hospitalized after Osborne Village assault
A 56-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was attacked in Osborne Village Saturday night.
-
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
Calgary
-
Driver arrested after failing to stop for Calgary police
Calgary police say a driver, who was believed to have been impaired, was arrested Sunday evening.
-
New pilot program looks to improve breast cancer surgery in Calgary
A new pilot project, which harnesses the power of magnets, is said to drastically improve breast cancer surgery in the province.
-
'Complete surprise': Alberta woman wins big on April Lotto Max
An Okotoks woman who won $100,000 on a lottery ticket says she doesn't yet know how she'll spend the money.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
-
Multiple businesses damaged in fire in Mill Woods strip mall
At least four businesses were damaged in a fire in Knotwood Monday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Some sunshine and a few days in the 20s
Edmonton hasn't had a 20-degree day since May 14 and hasn't had back-to-back days in the 20s since May 9/10.
Regina
-
Inquest into 2015 death of Haven Dubois begins in Regina
After nine long years of waiting – an inquest into the death of a teen who was found unresponsive in a Regina creek is getting underway.
-
'Absolutely exceeded expectations': Organizers report success at Cathedral Village Arts Festival
An annual fixture in the Queen City, organizers for the Cathedral Village Arts Festival are saying the 2024 iteration of the week long event exceeded expectations – and then some.
-
Environment Canada issues advisory for potential funnel clouds in southwestern Sask.
Large portions of southern and central Saskatchewan were subject to weather advisories Sunday – warning of potential funnel clouds.
Saskatoon
-
Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's
A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Sask. swimmer qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games, sets Canadian record
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Vancouver
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home after wildfire evacuation order ends
Residents in Fort Nelson are allowed to return home today after being evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
-
Vancouver council considering pedestrian priority at more crosswalks
Changes could be coming to pedestrian infrastructure in Vancouver, with walkers getting priority at more intersections.
-
Restricting cellphones in Vancouver schools back on board agenda
Restricting cell phones in Vancouver’s public schools is back on the agenda at Monday’s board meeting.
Vancouver Island
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home after wildfire evacuation order ends
Residents in Fort Nelson are allowed to return home today after being evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Israeli attack on Rafah tent camp kills 45, prompts global outcry
An Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, officials said on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court ruling to halt Israel's assault.