Muskoka's Trek for Tourette Syndrome raises $3,600

Muskoka's Trek for Tourette (Syndrome) event in Gravenhurst was a walk in the park, and the woods.

Treks were held in three communities across Canada this year, and more people participated in their own neighbourhoods across the country in the Trek Where You Live event.

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is often a misunderstood neuro-physical disorder, with motor and vocal tics and twitches. There is no cure. As many as 1 in 100 Canadians have Tourette Syndrome, which usually occurs with associated disorders such as ADHD, OCD, anxiety, executive dysfunction, and tactile defensiveness.

Muskoka's 16th annual walk had 35 participants who walked five kilometres in support of Tourette Canada, raising more than $3,600 for Tourette Canada in Gravenhurst Sunday.

Funds raised from the Trek go towards Tourette Canada's mission of education, research, and awareness about the disorder and to support the work of the Muskoka TS Resource Unit.

The Trek for Tourette started in 2009 to raise money and awareness for Tourette Canada. Since the first Trek, over $40,000 has been raised through the Muskoka Trek.

