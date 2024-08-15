Muskoka's Discovery Centre project 'Steam to Green' nears completion

Wanda III, the century-old vessel well known to the Muskoka region, has undergone extensive transformation over the past few years, and soon, it will take to the Muskoka waterways once again.

The work to convert the 94-foot-long vessel from steam to electric began six years ago and involved a significant undertaking.

"Vessels converting to electric are becoming more and more popular. We think we're one of the oldest vessels in the world to convert to electric power. There's lots of things that come up in a project like this that you can't anticipate, unfortunately. It's just the electrical conversion and the restoration of the actual vessel to meet transport Canada regulations," said John Miller, Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre president.

The 109-year-old Wanda III, housed at Muskoka Steamship and Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst, will soon sail all three lakes - Lake Muskoka, Lake Joseph and Lake Rosseau, where it all began.

"It was built in 1915 for Mrs. Timothy Eaton from the Eaton department store family. They used to have a property on Lake Rosseau where they would come every summer and this was her private yacht," said Miller.

Officials said this was the first time Wanda had been in a boathouse in 65 years.

Miller added that this project is an example of sustainable heritage.

"That's what we're all about, the preservation of Muskoka Heritage. It's been very expensive. It's probably $1.8 - $1.9 million now, but the wonderful thing is we'll have a vessel here that we can sail for generations, and the boathouse and all the work that we've done will be preserved," said Miller.

"So, we're quite excited about that, and we look forward to welcoming people into the boathouse for their first cruise," he continued.

Miller said he is optimistic the vessel will be ready to go by September and hopes to have between 20 to 30 passengers aboard each time the ship heads out.