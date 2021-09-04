Advertisement
Muskoka Lakes man facing numerous charges after disturbance investigation
Published Saturday, September 4, 2021 6:50PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 4, 2021 6:51PM EDT
A disturbance investigation led OPP to seize numerous illegal firearms from an area home on Sept. 3, 2021 (Courtesy: OPP)
One person from Muskoka Lakes is facing multiple charges after a disturbance investigation led officers to seize numerous illegal firearms.
According to Bracebridge OPP, officers were called to a disturbance in Muskoka Lakes Township at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 3.
After an investigation, police say a 59-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including:
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a peace officer,
- Careless storage of a firearm and ammunition
- Possession of a loaded prohibited, or restricted firearm.
To protect the identity of the victim, the accused's name is being withheld. He was held for a bail hearing Saturday.
