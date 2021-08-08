BARRIE, ONT. -- For Stewart Robertson, a change in policy at the Canada-U.S. border means he will soon be able to reunite with his children after 18 months apart.

Starting Monday, Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to cross into Canada without quarantining, though they will have to show proof of a negative test. Vaccinated travellers from other parts of the world are expected to get the same access Sept. 7.

Robertson's four sons live in the states and have already made plans to head to the family cottage in Muskoka Lakes.

Muskoka Lakes mayor Phil Harding says American citizens make up 10 to 15 percent of the community's population in the warmer months.

"We're very thankful that they can come. This is their home in the summertime, no question," Harding says.

The mayor says the return of American residents and visitors will bring a needed boost to the local economy into the fall.

"Our traditional cottagers may go home on Labour Day weekend. Hopefully, these Americans coming up will stay a bit longer into September."

The potential for added foot traffic in Muskoka is exciting to many business owners.

"We are so glad to be welcoming back the American population. We've so missed them," says Rosemarie Calder at Lemonwood.

"Especially with everything being closed down, it's good to have more business," says Meagan Beans at Knead Pizza Co.

The past president of the Ontario Medical Association has reservations about loosening up border restrictions.

Dr. Sohail Gandhi would have liked to see the change delayed to allow more time to gather more data on the Delta and Lambda variants and on breakthrough infections.

"Even if they just put a pause on the border for a week or two to get more data and just take a further breath," Gandhi says.