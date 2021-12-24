Municipalities push for project to reduce phosphorus pollution in Lake Simcoe

Several municipalities around Lake Simcoe are pushing for a project that would reduce the amount of phosphorus pollution that flows from Holland River into the lake.

The Holland Marsh Phosphorus Recycling Facility was initially proposed by York Region as part of a larger sewage project. However, that project was put on hold indefinitely.

Georgina and Bradford are among seven municipalities that have passed a motion calling on all levels of government for their support to move forward with the facility.

“I think we can all agree that the lake, and certainly the tributaries, are important to all of us,” said Dave Neeson, Georgina Ward 3 councillor.

The federal government has already committed $16 million towards the estimated $40 million project.

“It’s municipal councils who really took the lead to say this can’t just be an idea on the shelf with funding and no plans to build it,” said Jonathan Scott, Bradford Ward 2 councillor.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority said it’s been exploring solutions to the phosphorus pollution problem for a long time.

“We’ve been working on restoration and stewardship and there’s been improvement in sewage treatment for decades, but this is the one we haven’t been able to get to,” said Rob Baldwin, Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority CAO.

“When you have excess nutrients, phosphorous, you can get excess weed growth, depleted oxygen and can lead to an environmental impact in the lake.”

The facility would reduce phosphorous runoff into the Holland River by roughly 85 per cent, removing up to 10 per cent of the total amount of phosphorous going into Lake Simcoe each year.

“That represents a significant reduction in phosphorous,” Baldwin said.

The Holland Marsh Phosphorus Recycling Facility is the largest proposed project to remove phosphorus from the lake in 30 years.

However, it’s still a far cry from reducing phosphorous loads by roughly half to reach the target of 44 tones per year set out in the Lake Simcoe Protection Plan.

“The citizens, I think, are very clear that they cherish Lake Simcoe and expect the government to do the things only governments can do and that is to protect our commons,” said Claire Malcolmson, with Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition.

The pressure now falls on the province to fund the rest of the project and with population growth and increasing development around the lake, some municipalities are asking if not now then when.