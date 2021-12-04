Multiple weather watches and warnings issued for central Ontario

Environment Canada has issued various weather watches and statements affecting much of Simcoe County and areas in cottage country.

As of Saturday Morning, Barrie, Orillia, and Midland are under a snow squall watch. Officials say snow squalls are expected throughout today, lasting until Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says up to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday morning, with certain areas at risk of seeing up to 25 cm.

Drivers are advised to take extra caution on the roadways, with strong winds out of the northwest also expected, creating reduced visibilities with blowing snow.

The communities impacted by this weather watch include:

Barrie

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Orillia

Lagoon City

Washago

Environment Canada has also issued a snow squall watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth Angus and York Region, including Newmarket and Georgina. In these areas, snow squalls are expected to last through tonight, bringing up to 15 cm by Sunday morning.

Motorists are also advised to take caution, with strong winds also expected creating the hazard of blowing snow.

Meanwhile, the Parry Sound to Muskoka region is under both a snow squall watch and a special weather statement.

The snow squall watch impacts Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn. By Sunday morning, approximately 15 cm of snow is expected to have accumulated, with 20 cm expected in certain areas.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is in effect for Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snow, with up to 25 cm expected and strong winds up to 70 km/h. There is also a risk of freezing rain in certain areas.

This weather system is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and last through Monday evening.

