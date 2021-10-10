Multiple people sent to hospital following crash in Grey Highlands

BARRIE, ONT -

Crews in the Clearview area responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with the Clearview Fire Department, two vehicles collided on Grey Road 63 at 10th concession shortly before 5 p.m.

P5, S6 on scene of a 2 vehicle mvc on grey rd 63 at 10th con. 5 patients 3 to hospital, great job by crews. Expect delays, 63 closed pic.twitter.com/xZK0G9gHxl — Roree Payment (@CFES_FireChief) October 10, 2021

Five people were treated for their injuries. Three of those were sent to hospital, although the extent of their injuries is not known.