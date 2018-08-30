

Three people are facing charges in connection with what police call “a major drug” bust in Vaughan.

Investigators say a search warrant netted more than 3 million dollars’ worth of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other narcotics, along with processing equipment.

Police say the investigation began in July, and earlier this month investigators arrested one suspect outside of a residence on Zenith Avenue who police say was in possession of 3 kilograms of cocaine.

The investigation led to the arrest of three people from Vaughan.

They face a slew of trafficking charges.

The investigation is ongoing.