MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'

When deer are near, don't veer.

Or so says the Ministry of Transportation in its wildlife collision-avoidance campaign slogan, "Don't veer for deer".

Every year in Ontario, there are about 12,000 deer and wildlife vehicle collisions, leading to approximately 400 human injuries annually.

Ontario Central Region's OPP Const. Robert Simpson said statistically, these collisions tend to happen one hour before dawn or after dusk.

Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November, which is peak breeding season for deer.

"The more rural the area, the higher the frequency. Anyone commuting from Barrie to Toronto knows that Highway 400 corridor. I won't say it can't happen in the GTA but you've got a lot more reason to be worried on Highway 400," Simpson said.

In the average white-tailed buck weighing about 300 lbs, and a female doe at least 200 lbs scenario, Simpson said the danger is in a car versus deer or moose strike.

"Picture 300 lbs on four stilts. If you hit it with the average sedan, it's going to come right in your windshield.

"If you're travelling 100 kms – that can quickly become very serious or fatal."

Simpson said if a collision is unavoidable, be prepared to brake, not swerve.

"If a buck stops in your lane and you see oncoming traffic, reduce your speed immediately – brake firmly. And if you can – aim your vehicle towards the flank. A large potion of their mass is front forward in the chest, antlers and head. When you aim your vehicle towards the flank – you'll have more to impact but in a safer manner," he said.

