BARRIE
Barrie

    • Motorist trying to avoid hitting turtle causes multi-vehicle collision: OPP

    A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of a section of Highway 400 in Waubaushene, Ont., on Tues., June 4, 2024. (Source: OPP) A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of a section of Highway 400 in Waubaushene, Ont., on Tues., June 4, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police say charges are pending after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Waubaushene that forced the closure of the northbound lanes through the area.

    Provincial police believe one motorist stopped in the northbound lanes of the highway Tuesday afternoon to avoid hitting a turtle crossing the road.

    The manoeuvre caused a three-vehicle crash, significantly damaging all involved cars.

    Police closed the highway between Quarry Road and Port Severn Road for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

    One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police describe as minor injuries.

    The area has since reopened.

    Police say the turtle did not survive.

