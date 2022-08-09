Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision on Highway 141

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on the highway near skeleton Lake Road 3 in Muskoka Lakes Township around 3:45 p.m. when a motorcycle struck a guard rail.

The 21-year-old rider from Severn Township was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.