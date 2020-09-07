Advertisement
Motorcyclist sent to hospital following serious crash in Barrie
CTV Barrie Published Monday, September 7, 2020 10:26AM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 7, 2020 12:13PM EDT
A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Barrie's south end on Sunday evening. (CTV Barrie Dave Sullivan)
BARRIE -- Barrie Police are investigating a serious crash in the city’s south end.
It happened Sunday evening at Mapleview Drive East and Yonge Street. Police say the only vehicle involved was a motorcycle. The 38-year-old male driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The road was closed for several hours, and opened shortly before 10 pm.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash. Barrie police continue to investigate.