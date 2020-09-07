BARRIE -- Barrie Police are investigating a serious crash in the city’s south end.

It happened Sunday evening at Mapleview Drive East and Yonge Street. Police say the only vehicle involved was a motorcycle. The 38-year-old male driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The road was closed for several hours, and opened shortly before 10 pm.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash. Barrie police continue to investigate.