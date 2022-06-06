Motorcyclist charged with impaired after crashing into ditch along highway

A motorcyclist from Barrie faces a driver's licence suspension and impaired charges following a police investigation over the weekend.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers say the motorcycle rider crashed into the northbound ditch along Highway 400 in Tay Township Saturday night.

Officers say they found the man at the scene with his motorcycle.

They say he had minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was charged with impaired operation and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear at a later date.

He also faces having his motorcycle impounded due to the charges.