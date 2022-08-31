Mother, six-year-old girl, identified as victims of deadly Canada Day fire

Police identified a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter as the victims of a fatal fire in Caledon on Canada Day.

According to the OPP, the fire broke out at the residence on Mountainview Road near Highway 9 around 6:40 a.m. on July 1.

Police say emergency crews arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames.

Gil McGowan told CTV News he noticed the flames and ran across the street to help. "And the side of the barn, which has been converted into apartments, was fully involved. People were running out, scrambling all over the place."

Police say everyone except the mother and her daughter escaped.

"Two victims were later recovered," provincial police state.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

In a release issued this week, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief David Forfar urged residents to "test their smoke alarms and make an escape plan with two ways out."

Police have not said whether there were working smoke alarms in the house at the time of the blaze.