Mother of slain Orillia woman testifies in court against accused ex-boyfriend
The trial of Rob Sampson, accused of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend in 2019, continued Tuesday with the slain Orillia woman's mother taking the stand.
Anne Reid told the court in the days following her daughter Tracy's death, Sampson came to her home, saying he wanted to tell his side of the story.
"I guess he wanted to get something off his chest," she said. "And for some strange reason, I wanted to hear it." But she testified her husband chased Sampson off.
Sampson wasn't arrested and charged with the 45-year-old mother of five's death until months after her body was found outside the Silver Swan Motel where the two lived.
The Crown says Tracy died after 60 blunt force injuries, primarily to her head and neck.
Her mother told the court she was increasingly worried in the year before her daughter's death because Sampson used to text her to ask if she had seen or heard from Tracy, saying, "I'll look after Tracy. Don't you worry."
"I remember saying, ‘Rob, you have to stop texting me. I am so worried'," she continued.
The court has heard witness testimony Sampson was abusive toward Reid and a control freak.
One witness told the court Tracy liked to drink and party with him and his wife, and they often smoked crack cocaine together at their place on the Orillia motel property.
Tracy Reid, source - Facebook
The Crown argues that Sampson is guilty of her murder, while the defence maintains he is innocent and someone else is responsible.
The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.
