Orillia woman's daughter attends murder trial of accused ex-boyfriend

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Lexy McKenzie walked into the Barrie courthouse to see the man on trial for the murder of her mother, Tracy Reid, nearly four years ago in Orillia.

"It's definitely been difficult for the last few years just waiting to figure out the results of everything," said Reid's daughter Lexy McKenzie outside the courthouse Tuesday.

Reid was found dead outside her home at the Silver Swan Villa Motel on July 19, 2019.

The Crown said the 45-year-old mother of five died after 60 blunt force injuries to her head, neck, chest, pubic area and legs.

Her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Rob Sampson, who she had lived with for about a year before her death, was arrested five months later and charged with first-degree murder.

Sampson, 58, sat in the prisoner's box listening to the Crown's first witness, his former neighbour, describe him as an abusive and controlling partner, and express suspicion about his behaviour following Reid's death.

The witness told the court Sampson displayed "crocodile tears" when he came to the window of her unit on the Silver Swan property. She said she paid close attention to his tone of voice and the "unconvincing nature" of his crying, which she described as forced.

She accused him of "trying to set up some sort of alibi."

The witness told the court Sampson was arguing and yelling with the man who found Reid's lifeless, half-naked body.

Later that same day, the Crown said Sampson tried to use the dead woman's debit card to buy $50 worth of alcohol at the LCBO.

Her daughter wants Reid to be remembered as a generous, loving woman.

"I think she would do anything for her friends and family," McKenzie said. "The best outcome is for everyone to remember that she was an incredible woman who cared about everyone, and we should care about her too."

The trial resumes Wednesday with further cross-examining the first witness by Sampson's defence.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.