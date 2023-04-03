Orillia, Ont. man's murder trial for 2019 death of former girlfriend begins
Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.
Nearly four years after Tracy Reid's half-naked, lifeless body was found outside an Orillia, Ont., motel, her former on/off boyfriend is standing trial, accused in her death.
Rob Sampson, 58, sat in a wheelchair with his hands and feet in cuffs in a Barrie courtroom Monday and pleaded not guilty to murder.
Crown Attorney Kathryn Ginn outlined her case, saying 45-year-old Reid died in July 2019 after 60 blunt force injuries to her head, neck, chest, pubic area and legs.
The Crown outlined Sampson's alleged history of domestic violence against Reid, including previous incidents that left the mother of five with bruises to her face and head in the days, weeks and months before her death.
Reid was living with Sampson for the better part of a year before she died, Ginn said.
The Crown told the court Sampson visited a pawn shop following Reid's death, and told the owner he "was so wasted that night" he didn't "remember anything" when asked what happened.
Ginn added that Sampson also said he needed to get out of Orillia because there was too much heat on him for his alleged involvement in his former girlfriend's death.
Five months after her body was found, police arrested and charged Sampson with first-degree murder.
Tracy Reid is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook)
The Crown told the court it would prove he intended to kill Reid and, while doing so, sexually assaulted her.
The trial's first witness took the stand Monday and called Sampson controlling.
"He was a control freak," the witness testified.
Ginn said the defence would argue someone else and not Sampson is to blame for Reid's death.
The trial before Justice Vanessa Christie alone is scheduled to take eight weeks and resumes Tuesday with more witness testimony for the Crown.
The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.
