Mother Nature impacts Barrie tornado victims yet again

Significant rainfall has dampened the progress made in a Barrie community ravaged by an EF-2 tornado nearly two months ago.

Crews demolished several irreparable houses, but there is still a lot of work to be done, work that is slow going thanks again to Mother Nature.

Over the past two days, the Barrie area received a drenching of rain, and with winter around the corner, several residents are eager to see the construction completed.

"I think we're going to put on a new roof in, I think, three weeks, depending on the weather. We have a meeting with the flooring people tomorrow," said Alan Ackerly, whose house was in the tornado's path.

Harry Dhup said it's been a waiting game from the start, and he's getting anxious for the repairs to be done. "They say they're going to come, and they're going to come, and they're going to come, and they're not coming up to now. I'm just waiting."

Meanwhile, construction workers are doing what they can, when they can.

"Today, I will be on the deck. Tomorrow, probably, still on a deck. Then building fences, interior work... we got lots going around," said Kyle Szekely, Kempenfelt Construction.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the twister on July 15 resulted in 71 uninhabitable homes and 2,200 insurance claims.

The damage is estimated to be in the millions.

